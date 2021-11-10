Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $230.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.11 and a 1 year high of $231.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.