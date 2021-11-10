Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.88. 711,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,227,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.62 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

