Bradley Tank Sells 2,776 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, November 5th, Bradley Tank sold 1,815 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $23,232.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bradley Tank sold 412 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $5,273.60.

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24.

NBO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 5,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

