Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.