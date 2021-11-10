Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AIM ImmunoTech were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 150.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,993,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 49.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 116,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,941.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM).

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.