Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 86,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in PCTEL by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,066,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 153,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other PCTEL news, CEO David A. Neumann acquired 8,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

