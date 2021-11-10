Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 90,500 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Select Medical by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

