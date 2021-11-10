Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

