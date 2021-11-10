Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report $29.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $97.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.28 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATY. Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ATY opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.84 million and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.