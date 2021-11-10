Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $50.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $47,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

