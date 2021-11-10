Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Belden reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,281,000 after buying an additional 106,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.04. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

