Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

