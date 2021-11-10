Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $7.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.26 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $27.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.80. 32,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $253.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.56. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $275.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.