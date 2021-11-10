Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $1.26. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

PAGS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,640. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after acquiring an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

