Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. SLM reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.80. 2,380,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

