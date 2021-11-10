Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.81). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

STRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of STRO opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $996.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

