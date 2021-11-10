Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,931. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $439,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

