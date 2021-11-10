Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

NYSE SC opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

