Brokerages Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Trinseo posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

TSE traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trinseo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trinseo by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

