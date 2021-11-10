Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) PT at €158.64

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €158.33 ($186.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €2.80 ($3.29) on Friday, reaching €109.75 ($129.12). 429,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of €116.37 and a 200 day moving average of €117.12.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

