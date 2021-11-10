Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) PT at $11.70

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

ENRFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 5,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

