Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$34.31

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 318.84%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

