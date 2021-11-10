Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. 885,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,327,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

