Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $50.63

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 656,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,413. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.