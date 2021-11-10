Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $81.88

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

