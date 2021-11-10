Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 156.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 147.30 ($1.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,228. Senior has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.80 million and a PE ratio of -20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.55.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.