Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 730,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,306. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $109.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

