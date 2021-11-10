Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 730,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,306. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $109.50.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
