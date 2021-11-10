Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$91.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$91.65. 1,782,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,709. The firm has a market cap of C$166.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$63.05 and a 1-year high of C$92.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

