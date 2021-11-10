Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $104.91 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

