Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

