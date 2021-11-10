Brokers Offer Predictions for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

