Brokers Offer Predictions for The Andersons, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Andersons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised shares of The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ANDE opened at $38.37 on Monday. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.