Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,397 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,397 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 35,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.