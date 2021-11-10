Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,801 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 107,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

