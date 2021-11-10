Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

