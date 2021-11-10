Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $996,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,010 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,362,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

