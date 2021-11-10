Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Textron by 119,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 168,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Textron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Textron by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

