Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 199,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

