Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.58

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$62.58 and last traded at C$62.45, with a volume of 22644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.80.

BBU.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

