Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.20

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.20 and last traded at $124.02, with a volume of 3523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,767,000 after acquiring an additional 478,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

