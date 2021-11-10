Bsr Reit Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

