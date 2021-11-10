BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter worth about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

