Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 268.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Bumble worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

