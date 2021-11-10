Bunicorn (BUNI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $777,452.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $777,452.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00075136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,810.68 or 1.00323593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.18 or 0.07007244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

