Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Shares of BURL opened at $299.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $217.35 and a one year high of $357.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.62 and its 200-day moving average is $311.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.