BWS Financial Comments on Texas Pacific Land Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.04 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $13.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $52.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $52.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,421.57 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $530.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,258.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,427.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

