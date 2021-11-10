BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

