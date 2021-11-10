BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.
BWX Technologies stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
