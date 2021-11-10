Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.57.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $81,801,000. Oakmont Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

