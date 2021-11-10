California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.85 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

