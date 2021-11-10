California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,107 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 69,531 shares of company stock worth $4,972,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

